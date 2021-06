MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men’s and women’s track and field teams will conclude an unprecedented season this week, as 13 individuals vie for the ultimate prize at the NCAA Outdoor Championships set for historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from Wednesday-Saturday, June 9-12. The four-day NCAA Championship meet will begin on Wednesday with a full slate of men’s running and field events, including the decathlon. The women began their competition on Thursday with their own running and field events, along with the conclusion of the decathlon. Friday and Saturday serve as the finals for the men’s and women’s running events, along with the heptathlon competition.