Families of Idaho National Guard pilots killed in helicopter crash have mortgages paid off

By CBS2 News Staff
WSET
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The families of three Idaho National Guard pilots killed in a crash earlier this year have had their mortgages paid off in full. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said Wednesday that it's paid the mortgages for the families of chief warrant officers Jesse Anderson, George Laubhan and Matthew Peltzer, who were killed Feb. 2 when their helicopter crashed during a training mission near Lucky Peak.

wset.com
State
Idaho State
