Dordt 4×800 Teams Advance To Finals At Nationals

Gulf Shores, Alabama — The Dordt Defender women’s and men’s track and field teams competed at the NAIA National Championship at Gulf Shores, Alabama. Both the women’s and men’s 4×800 teams survived the prelims to make the finals to be run on Thursday while Jacob Vander Plaats earned a spot in the finals of the 1500 to be run on Saturday. The men’s 3000 meter steeplechase prelims were canceled and will be run as a final event on Saturday and Taylor Anema finished the day in the 10,000 meters where she ran 39:11 and finished 17th. .