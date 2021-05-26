Death and higher taxes: Biden plan an attack on business
The Biden tax agenda amounts to a comprehensive attack on business, investment and wealth creation. It is, therefore, also an assault on entrepreneurship and American workers. President Joe Biden and his administration emphasize the notion that since they’re directly raising taxes on businesses and those earning more than $400,000 a year, that somehow there will be no negatives for the economy. Of course, that’s politics talking, not economics.thebusinesstimes.com