newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Death and higher taxes: Biden plan an attack on business

By Raymond Keating
thebusinesstimes.com
 3 days ago

The Biden tax agenda amounts to a comprehensive attack on business, investment and wealth creation. It is, therefore, also an assault on entrepreneurship and American workers. President Joe Biden and his administration emphasize the notion that since they’re directly raising taxes on businesses and those earning more than $400,000 a year, that somehow there will be no negatives for the economy. Of course, that’s politics talking, not economics.

thebusinesstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Income Taxes#Federal Taxes#Corporate Taxes#Capital Gains Taxes#American#The White House#Increased Taxes#Factor State Taxes#Tax Law#President Joe Biden#Political Incentives#Investments#Incomes#Businesses#Upper Income Earners#Unrealized Capital Gains#Private Sector#Government Guarantee#Inflation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Elections
News Break
Taxation
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal offers major new initiatives like child and elder care subsidies, generous tax credits for families and the working poor, and free community college. It also promises politically freighted tax increases on the wealthy and corporations and would give domestic Cabinet departments significantly bigger budget increases than the Pentagon.
Presidential ElectionBarron's

What Biden’s $6 Trillion Budget Means for Markets

President Joe Biden is expected to issue his first budget to Congress on Friday, expanding federal spending to levels not seen since World War II. Markets have shrugged off details of the plan that leaked on Thursday. Biden is aiming for a $6 trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year,...
U.S. PoliticsMiami Herald

Social spending, business tax hike drive $6T Biden budget

President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal for next year would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit despite a raft of new tax increases on corporations and high-income people designed to pay for his ambitious spending plans. Biden had already announced his major budget initiatives, but during a rollout...
Congress & Courtsaccesswdun.com

Congressman Buddy Carter talks Biden tax plans

Georgia 1st District U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Friday to talk about a recent RNC roundtable he held with Georgia small business owners about President Joe Biden's tax plans. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Presidential Electionaccountingtoday.com

Biden budget calls for spending surge fueled by higher taxes

President Joe Biden issued his first full budget proposal Friday, detailing his ambitions to dramatically expand the size and scope of the federal government with more than $6 trillion in spending over the coming fiscal year, paired with significant tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. But Congress controls the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Treasury details Biden's tax proposals

The Treasury Department on Friday released details about President Biden ’s tax-related proposals, which would raise a net $2.4 trillion over 10 years. The release of the “Greenbook” of revenue proposals coincides with the unveiling of Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2022. It fleshes out tax proposals that...
Presidential ElectionAS.com

Will new Biden $6 trillion plan include new stimulus checks?

The budget proposal put forth by the White House is said to include spending for policies initiatives that President Biden has been laying out over his four months in office. This includes investment in infrastructure to improve transportation and fight climate change along with funding to rebuild the American middle class.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

"Three-martini lunch" tax break should be repealed, lawmakers say

The "three-martini lunch" tax break was signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump, who said it would help revive pandemic-stricken restaurants. Less than half a year later, a bipartisan effort wants to revoke that tax break, saying the billions in lost revenue raised should be used to support child care instead.
Presidential Electionprudentpressagency.com

Biden ignores wage concerns in defending economic plans

President Joe Biden broadly defended his economic agenda on Thursday, May 27, arguing that his policies had already begun to benefit ordinary Americans and dismissing the business community’s concerns about labor shortages and rising wages. In a speech at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Biden cited declining epidemic, faster employment,...