Randy Wrenn presented the 6th Annual "Team Mike" Coach Mike Newsome scholarship to area high school senior. The late coach Mike Newsome, who devoted so much of himself to the youth of the Roanoke Valley for nearly 50 years as a coach passed away January 16th 2015 at the age of 67. Friends came together to form "Team Mike" and find ways to honor the late coach Newsome and keep his memories alive.