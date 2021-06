The Phoenix suns they are the fashionable team in the 2021 Playoffs. Trends change very fast in this league, but it is inevitable to talk about them ahead of the Conference Finals. While their regular season was a success, in the postseason they beat two candidates from the West, conditioned by injuries, and Chris Paul and Devin Booker attract the most attention. Although, after his direct confrontation with the MVP, Nikola Jokic, it is time to focus on Deandre ayton.