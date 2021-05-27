Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres vs. Brewers, 5/27/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Spread
 22 days ago

The Brewers will look to salvage a four-game split against the Padres on Thursday afternoon when the two teams meet at 1:10 p.m. ET. With Ryan Weathers set to oppose Adrian Houser in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 957 San Diego Padres (-120)...

www.thespread.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers Mlb Prediction#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsportschatplace.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/4/2021

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-37) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) June 4, 2021 8:10 pm. Milwaukee Brewers -195 / Arizona Diamondbacks +176 ; Over/Under: 8. The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers meet Friday in MLB action from Miller Park. This will be the second installment in a four-game series between these teams over the weekend. In the Thursday opener, the Brewers posted a three-run victory. Check back all season long for free MLB picks at Sports Chat Place.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview: (6/11/21) vs. San Diego Padres (37-27)

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres have a rematch of last weekend’s thrilling series at Citi Field. After a terrific 14-1 victory to finish off the road trip, they will try to rekindle the output against the Padres dominant pitching staff. The first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
MLBSportsBook Review

Mets vs. Padres MLB Preview and Best Bet

The San Diego Padres snapped a four-game losing streak by winning the opening game of a weekend home series against the Mets. They have won six of their last seven series and look to take a step toward winning another with a second straight victory over New York in the second game of four-game set on Friday. The Mets have now lost two of three following a five-game winning streak last week.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/16/21

It’s another full slate of games across the MLB on Wednesday which means it’s time for more MLB parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays for Wednesday. San Diego Padres -1.5 +110 / Minnesota Twins -108 / Detroit Tigers +125 // $10 bet pays $81. The San...
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

White Sox 8, Rays 7 (10 innings) Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the...
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

San Diego hosts Cincinnati after Musgrove's strong outing

Cincinnati Reds (35-32, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (39-32, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tony Santillan (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (3-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Reds +167; over/under is 8...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 70 thread: Brandon Woodruff vs Germán Márquez

Following a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Rockies will continue to keep their momentum going at Coors as they face off against the NL Central-leading Brewers. Germán Márquez (4-6, 4.60 ERA) seemed to really be finding his groove lately, pitching to a 1.89 ERA over his previous six starts before getting beat up by the Cincinnati Reds this past Saturday. The eight earned runs allowed matched his season high, and making adjustments will be paramount to the Venezuelan righty’s success on Thursday. After the outing, Márquez said it was a “rough outing,” and “I have to take that outing off my brain and be ready for the next one.” It’s true that most of the hits allowed were singles or seeing-eye doubles. The Brewers’ 2.10 team batting average is the lowest in the National League, so now’s as good a time as any to refresh and lock back in to his dominant ways.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 6/5

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Braves 06/04/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-23) meet the Atlanta Braves (26-28) for the first time since rallying back to win last year’s National League Championship Series, starting on Friday when the teams open a three-game series at Truist Park. The Dodgers fought back from a 3-1 deficit back then en route to winning the NLCS along with their first World Series title since 1988, and they opened as -118 road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the first of three games against the Braves (how the moneyline works).
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Saturday 6/5/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
Gamblingrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (6/5/21): MLB DFS Lineups

The MLB slate is split on DraftKings, but that's not to say it's even. My friends will have some nine-game early slate tidbits for you. This is going to focus on the six-game nightcap. Coors is on this slate. So are two aces, two faux-aces, and a resuscitated Kohl Stewart. Where do we start? With the weather, of course!
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Lineup Picks - Early Slate (6/5/21): FanDuel and DraftKings, Daily Fantasy Baseball

Hello there, MLB DFS grinders! We have a split Saturday slate and the focus of this article will be on the nine-game early only slate for DraftKings while FanDuel has broken up the slate and did a very early only three-game slate and a six-game early only slate. We have some good pitching options and good stacks to consider so let's dive on in and find the best plays for both your cash game and tournament lineups.
MLBoddschecker.com

Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction: Saturday's MLB Odds, Picks & Betting

Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction: Saturday's MLB Odds & Picks From Across the League. Saturday's MLB picks show from John Laghezza and Drew Martin is back for another massive day of baseball. John and Drew each have two picks for the day that you don't want to miss. Plus, they break down season trends you should be paying attention to.
Golfsportschatplace.com

Memorial Tournament Third Round Matchup Bets, Predictions 6/5/21

This Saturday morning, the PGA Tour will present the third round of the 2021 Memorial Tournament. Before I dive into my favorite matchup bets for the third round of the 2021 Memorial Tournament let’s take a look at the current leaders in third round scoring average on the PGA Tour.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox bullpen stifle Rays

Danny Mendick had a two-run single and Adam Engel homered to back seven shutout innings from Dallas Keuchel and lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Chicago won for the seventh time in nine games and evened the series...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/16/2021

Texas Rangers (25-41) vs. Houston Astros (37-28) June 16, 2021 8:10 pm EDT. The Line: Houston Astros -230 / Texas Rangers +208; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros meet in an AL West division matchup in MLB action from Minute Maid...
MLBLas Cruces Sun-News

MLB Wednesday: Jose Ramirez's mad dash, Jose Iglesias goes 2-0 vs. the sun

Base-stealing might be out of fashion in today's game, with the prevalence of the home run dwarfing the need to risk making an out on the basepaths. However, smart baserunning never goes out of style. Cleveland's Jose Ramirez combined timely hitting with some nifty moves in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.