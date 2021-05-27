Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knightsen, CA

Knightsen Elementary School District brings back principal spot

By Dawnmarie Fehr Correspondent
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Knightsen Elementary School District (KESD) voted earlier this month to begin the search for a principal for Knightsen Elementary School. The two-school district has been functioning for the past three years with its superintendent, Harvey Yurkovich, filling the principal role in addition to his superintendent duties. With schools planning to reopen fully this fall, and the district anticipating an increased need for services, Yurkovich and the board felt it was time to bring in another administrator.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
634
Followers
18K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knightsen, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knightsen School#Kesd Board#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of companies observed Juneteenth before it became a federal holiday

Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday this week, hundreds of companies have been observing the day that recognizes the liberation of slaves after the Civil War. To name a few, Adobe, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Quicken Loans, Spotify, Target and Uber all began observing Juneteenth last year. Joining the list this year are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Conde Nast, National Grid and Yelp.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden dismisses Catholic bishops potentially banning him from communion

President Biden on Friday downplayed the possibility of Catholic bishops potentially barring him from receiving communion over his support for abortion rights. “That’s a private matter, and I don’t think that’s gonna happen," Biden told reporters when asked about the debate within the Catholic church over the measure. The U.S....
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Another victory at the Supreme Court for religious groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — In another victory for religious groups at the Supreme Court, the justices on Thursday unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. The court said the city of Philadelphia wrongly limited its relationship with the group as a result of the agency’s policy.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....