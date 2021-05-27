Knightsen Elementary School District brings back principal spot

The Knightsen Elementary School District (KESD) voted earlier this month to begin the search for a principal for Knightsen Elementary School. The two-school district has been functioning for the past three years with its superintendent, Harvey Yurkovich, filling the principal role in addition to his superintendent duties. With schools planning to reopen fully this fall, and the district anticipating an increased need for services, Yurkovich and the board felt it was time to bring in another administrator.