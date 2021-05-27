Bucks vs. Heat Game 3, 5/27/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

Milwaukee Bucks (50-26) vs. Brooklyn Nets (52-25) June 5, 2021 7:30 pm. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets collide in Game 1 at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. The Milwaukee Bucks will be well-rested and full of confidence after taking care of the Heat in a sweep in the first round. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with averages of 23.5 points, 15.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, Khris Middleton added 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, Brook Lopez averaged 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while Jrue Holiday averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game. As a team, the Bucks scored an average of 118.5 points while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from the 3-point line, but where they really shone against the Heat was on the defensive end as their pressure just proved too much to handle. Antetokounmpo leads the team on the defensive end, but where they’ve really improved over last season is that they acquired tough players in Holiday, Portis and Tucker.