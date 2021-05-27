Cancel
NBA

Bucks vs. Heat Game 3, 5/27/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

 22 days ago

After the Bucks hammered the Heat in Game 2 to jump out to a 2-0 series lead, will Miami show any fight at home in Game 3? The Bucks are only 1.5-point road favorites in the Thursday night matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Game Snapshot. 547 New Orleans Pelicans (+8.5)...

