China has announced the end of its two-child policy, permitting married couples to have as many as three children for the first time in over 40 years.Beijing’s state-owned Global Times newspaper reported that the decision was reached at a Chinese Communist Party politburo meeting with the country’s president Xi Jinping and was being introduced as part of the government’s “strategy of actively coping with an ageing population”.“Supportive measures” will also be implemented to bolster the policy, the paper said, including lower educational costs for families, increased tax and housing support, a guarantee on the legal interests of working women, a...