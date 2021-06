HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a death investigation is now underway after a wanted man was found dead inside a hotel room in Coliseum Central. Authorities said that around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hampton Police, along with Henrico County investigators and the US Marshals Taskforce, went to the Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Drive in search of 25-year-old Christopher Leon White Jr. of Richmond, a murder suspect who was in one of the hotel rooms.