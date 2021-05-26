For Nursing Home Infection Control to Improve, Regulations Need to Prioritize It – While Supporting Facilities
Dr. Buffy Lloyd-Krejci knew nursing homes had infection control problems well before a global pandemic put them in the spotlight. That’s why she started her infection control consulting firm, IPCWell, based in Arizona. She was introduced to the challenges of infection in nursing homes while working on a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to help skilled nursing facilities improve their reporting Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infections.skillednursingnews.com