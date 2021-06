When news broke that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid came in second for 2021 NBA MVP to Western Conference darling Nikola Jokic, it was an understandable bummer. Sure, Embiid may be the most dominant two-way player in the entire NBA and the closest thing to Shaq NBA fans will see on their tv outside of his seemingly hundreds of media appearances/commercial placements, but he missed 21 games due to a string of injuries that effectively disqualified him from the honor in the eyes of some out of touch traditionally-minded voters.