Recap: Wizards defeated 120-95 by Sixers in Game 2

After losing to the Hawks 128-124 in a game where they trailed by double digits for much of the way, that’s the natural question to ask. The simple answer is no—or rather, we shouldn’t have any more concern than we had at the beginning of this series. If you expected this to be another four or five-game cakewalk, then I assume this was a humbling experience for you; the Hawks are for real, and won’t be an easy out under any circumstance.