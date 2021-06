Dana White has no desire to engage in a feud with Diego Sanchez and his coach/manager, Joshua Fabia. Sadly, Diego Sanchez’s 16-year-run with the UFC did not end gracefully. The first-ever winner of The Ultimate Fighter had a falling out with the promotion after he and his manager Joshua Fabia were not granted access to his career-long medical records. From the UFC’s point of view, the falling out was more a matter of Sanchez and his camp failing to assure them that he was healthy enough to compete against Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26.