Severe Weather Statement issued for Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ocean THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL OCEAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.alerts.weather.gov