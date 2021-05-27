Cancel
Swisher County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Swisher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO SOUTHERN SWISHER AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.

alerts.weather.gov
Swisher County, TX
#Severe Weather#Tornado Watch
