Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ocean THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL OCEAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams says she will not compete at Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday. "I'm actually not on the Olympic list. ... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams said. The...