Briscoe County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Lubbock, Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Lubbock; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LUBBOCK...FLOYD NORTHERN CROSBY...HALE...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND SOUTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Hale Center, moving northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Plainview, Floydada, Abernathy, Hale Center, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Petersburg, Kress, Quitaque, Cone, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Aiken, Halfway, Seth Ward, New Deal and Edmonson. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Kress Quitaque
