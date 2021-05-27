Cancel
Briscoe County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 1047 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vigo Park, or 15 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vigo Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
