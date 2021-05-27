Unistake Hits 1-Day Volume of $117,452.00 (UNISTAKE)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.