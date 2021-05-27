Cancel
Unistake Hits 1-Day Volume of $117,452.00 (UNISTAKE)

By Dee Baugher
 14 days ago

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $117,452.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

