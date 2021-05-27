Cancel
$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

By Anthony Bellafiore
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 million and the highest is $3.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

