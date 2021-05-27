Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Cabrera, Filius Mutually Endorse Each Other in Upcoming Primary Elections

norwoodnews.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yves Filius Campaign for City Council announced on Wednesday, May 26, that momentum is growing for the Bronx-based movement to elect Filius to City Council District 16, as he received the endorsement this week of District 14 City Councilman Fernando Cabrera. In return, Filius pledged his full support to Cabrera in the councilman’s bid to win the Bronx borough presidency, currently held by Ruben Díaz Jr.

www.norwoodnews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Elections
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
Person
David Paterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Council#Nypd#Fordham#New Yorkers#Bronx Democratic Party#Democratic Rsb Party#Democrats#District 13 City Council#Sierra#State#Facebook#Northwest Bronx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to a representative. "Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year," Osaka's representative said in a statement. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CBS News

Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug comes with "serious cost concerns" for millions on Medicare

Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug may substantially raise premium costs for millions of Medicare patients and inflate costs for the government program itself, experts say. The drug, called Aduhelm and administered by infusion, will cost $56,000 for a year of treatment per patient, Biogen announced last week. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug amid controversy over its expense and efficacy. That raises "serious cost concerns for both patients and payers, particularly Medicare," according to a recent analysis from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.