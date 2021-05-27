Cabrera, Filius Mutually Endorse Each Other in Upcoming Primary Elections
The Yves Filius Campaign for City Council announced on Wednesday, May 26, that momentum is growing for the Bronx-based movement to elect Filius to City Council District 16, as he received the endorsement this week of District 14 City Councilman Fernando Cabrera. In return, Filius pledged his full support to Cabrera in the councilman’s bid to win the Bronx borough presidency, currently held by Ruben Díaz Jr.www.norwoodnews.org