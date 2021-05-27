$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter
Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.