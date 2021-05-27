$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.