Business is eerily quiet for Lalage Beaumont, the owner of an eponymous clothing and handbag boutique in Beauchamp Place in London’s exclusive Knightsbridge area. Her store would normally be filled with a carousel of families from the GCC, eager to snap up the latest designs from her luxury handbag collection that ranges in price from £495 ($700) to £1,400 and comes in more than 30 colours.