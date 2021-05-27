Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.