Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million
Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.