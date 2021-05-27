Cancel
TrueDeck Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (TDP)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $426,829.92 and $23,103.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
