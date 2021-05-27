REVV (REVV) Trading 8% Lower This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $196,569.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.