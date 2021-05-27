REVV (REVV) Trading 8% Lower This Week
REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com