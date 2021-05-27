CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rothenberg’s grand slam in 1st inning sends Duke by FSU 12-1

 2021-05-27

CHARLOTTE — Michael Rothenberg hit his second career grand slam...

CBS Boston

Red Sox Hit Third Grand Slam Of Series, Take 2-1 Lead Over Astros In ALCS With 12-3 Win

BOSTON (CBS) — The bats of the Boston Red Sox are hot right now. So hot, in fact, that they’ve made history. With a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the second inning of Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night, the Red Sox recorded their third grand slam of the series — all three of them coming in 11 innings, no less. That has never been done before. Made history. AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/2iGZ3U2sU8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021 The Red Sox became the first team to hit three grand slams in a single playoff series, and just the second...
MLB
WRAL News

Brownlow's GIFs: Mack Brown tries for first-ever win over FSU, plus Duke needs a bounce-back

I've taken a lot of grief this week for suggesting that North Carolina won't have the easiest time beating Florida State on Saturday. And I get it. We've all seen Florida State this year. And we know what North Carolina was supposed to be, and even what it is at home compared to on the road. But ... I mean ... they also should have beaten them last year in Tallahassee! And I have had some fun with the statistic that Mack Brown has yet to beat his alma mater, to be fair to Mack, he's really only faced them on a (relatively) even playing field just once (back in 1997) and in almost all other games, FSU was beating ... well, everyone. Also, UNC has more wins against FSU in its history on the road than at home, which is weird on several levels.
FLORIDA STATE
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Dodgers send Cards home on Taylor’s ninth-inning homer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — That record streak in September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in a postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes served up a gameending home run to Chris Taylor just after entering in the ninth inning, a drive that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 win in the NL wild-card game Wednesday night and sent the Cardinals home. Reyes, a 27-year-old righthander, was summoned after T.J. McFarland walked Cody Bellinger with two outs. Bellinger stole second, Reyes fell behind 2-1 and Taylor sent a no-doubt drive 420 feet and several rows deep into the left field pavilion. Cardinals teammate Adam Wainwright gave Reyes a big hug in the clubhouse after the game. “I told him I loved him, and I told him we loved him,” Wainwright said. “That’s all you can say. He probably doesn’t want to hear any of it. But he has an incredible future ahead of him, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.” Reyes was an All-Star this season and converted his first 24 career save chances to set a major league record. But on July 20 he blew a lead against the Chicago Cubs, and by early September lost his closer’s job. As the crowd of 53,193 celebrated the finish of the first postseason game at Dodger Stadium with fans in two years, Reyes walked toward the dugout with his head down. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gave him a pat. “We’re not here without Alex Reyes,” Shildt said. St. Louis was under .500 as late as Aug. 10 and didn’t take off until a franchise-record 17- game winning streak in September. The Cardinals closed with a 19-3 rush to claim the second NL wild card. They hit over .300 with runners in scoring position during their streak but were 0 for 11 in those situations against the Dodgers, stranding 11 overall. Tommy Edman had three of the Cardinals’ five hits. Wainwright, at 40 matched up against 37-year-old Max Scherzer, threw 59 of 95 pitches for strikes but allowed only four hits, including Justin Turner’s leadoff homer in the fourth, and lasted 5 1/3 innings. “I felt we had a team that was going to win the World Series, honestly,” Wainwright said. “We played a good team tonight.” Turner’s homer countered the Cardinals’ run in the first, when Edman scored on a wild pitch.
MLB
#Career Grand Slam#The Wilson Times
chatsports.com

Red Sox Make Playoff History With Two Grand Slams in First Two Innings vs. Astros

A 5–4 loss less than 24 hours ago? No problem for the Red Sox, who seemed to wake up and choose violence on Saturday. Within two innings, Boston made playoff history against the Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series as J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers both pounded two grand slams to give their team a 8–0 lead.
MLB
chatsports.com

Two early grand slams give the Red Sox the 2-1 tie in the ALCS

Starter Luis García couldn’t hold the Red Sox, who didn’t want to waste a single minute and ambushed García and Jake Odorizzi in the first two innings of the game. Two grand slams, one from JD Martínez and the other by Rafael Devers were enough for Boston to get a 9-5 victory to even things up in the American League Championship Series 1-1.
MLB
MLB

Kyle Schwarber's grand slam

Kyle Schwarber launches a grand slam to deep right field, extending the Red Sox's lead to 6-0 in the 2nd inning. Tune in to FS1.
MLB
FSU
Baseball
Sports
Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS

LOS ANGELES — Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the NL Championship Series
MLB
Clemson at No. 23 Pitt highlights ACC action this week

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 8: GAME OF THE WEEK Clemson (4-2,
COLLEGE SPORTS
No. 9 Duke aims to send Coach K out with 1 final title run

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski knows all the attention and hype that will follow what amounts to his farew
COLLEGE SPORTS
AREA ROUNDUP: Hunt exits 3-A dual-team in 1st round at Rose

GREENVILLE — Hunt put up a good challenge, but wasn't nearly enough in the Lady Warriors' 9-0 loss t
SPORTS
Warriors, Firebirds can claim league titles; Bruins play Thursday

Two teams in the Times readership area, Hunt and Southern Nash, have a chance to wrap up conference
HOCKEY
BARTON ROUNDUP: Bulldogs drop conference game at Chowan

MURFREESBORO — The Barton College men's soccer team lost 1-0 in an NCAA Division II Conference Carol
SOCCER
Astros' Valdez goes 8, beats Red Sox 9-1 for 3-2 ALCS lead

BOSTON — Framber Valdez lost his perfect game in the fifth inning and then bounced the next pitch of
MLB
Returnees, transfers lead No. 19 UNC in Davis' debut

Hubert Davis' connections to North Carolina have touched just about everything in his life. He playe
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLB

J.D. Martinez's grand slam

J.D. Martinez slices a grand slam to right field in the top of the 1st inning to get the Red Sox on the scoreboard. Tune in to FOX.
MLB
Wake's Clawson, Pitt's Pickett top AP's midyear ACC honors

Wake Forest has turned years of steady winning into a potential breakthrough moment in the Atlantic
COLLEGE SPORTS

