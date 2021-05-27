Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion
Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.