$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC's earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.