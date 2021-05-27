Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmc Corporation#Wells Fargo Company#Moving Average#Fmc Co#Monness Crespi Hardt#Credit Suisse Group#Citigroup Inc#Dnb Asset Management As#Concepts Llc#Justinvest Llc#Nyse Fmc#Fmc Fmc Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$170.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $170.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $122.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

$607.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report sales of $607.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $770.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $484.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce sales of $138.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the lowest is $133.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $966.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $937.17 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.09. 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 214,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$119.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to announce sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the highest is $121.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,566. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $861.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.76 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $690.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.