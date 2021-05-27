$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,566. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18.