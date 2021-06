(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) May 15, 2021 – With cool temperatures and persistent rain showers lingering throughout the evening, the third Plymouth Dirt Track Racing program of the 2021 season produced lightning fast track conditions and saw three veteran drivers post A-main victories in their respective divisions with a fourth falling victim to rain and two new track records set Saturday, May 15 at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis.