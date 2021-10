BOSTON (CBS) — We now know when the latest food hall coming to Boston will open its doors. High Street Place, located in the Financial District, is set to open in March 2022. There will be a total of 19 food and drink vendors inside an indoor atrium space. One of four newly announced vendors this week is Bubble Bath – a “playful” champagne and wine bar from local chef and restauranteur Tiffani Faison that also features a champagne vending machine. “Guests can slide up to an intimate 13-seat bar and discover a Champagne forward menu, as well as red, white and...

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO