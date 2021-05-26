Cancel
First-dose vaccine rates approaching 60 per cent in Sarnia-Lambton

By Terry Bridge
thechronicle-online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 58 per cent of Sarnia-Lambton adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while five per cent are fully vaccinated, the local health unit says. “Probably between now and the end of the week, we’ll get to 60 per cent of our population over 18 that has received at least one dose,” Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said Wednesday, “so that’s also another good milestone that we’ll mark when we get there.”

