2020 introduced large modifications to life, together with the methods of manufacturing and watching cinema. The Nationwide Cinematheque doesn’t need to be left behind within the steps in direction of the longer term and publicizes the Digital Room mission, which goals to carry the seventh artwork to all attainable locations within the Mexican territory. The face-to-face expertise is not the one one that enables us to benefit from the films, that’s the reason the Cineteca incorporates the digital technique for all those that are distant however don’t need to miss the formidable billboard that arrives on the complicated week after week. Within the following paragraphs we talk about all the main points.