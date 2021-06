Shippers, fear not. A new freight mode is on its way: the cargo rocket. The US Air Force is considering using rockets to deliver cargo, and is assessing emerging rocket capabilities in the commercial arena, and their potential for delivery. The US’s chief of space operations believes rocket cargo could “fundamentally alter the rapid logistics landscape” and is looking for commercial partners for the job. But if Department of Defense freight is to travel through space in the future, what will happen to all those air cargo contracts, much beloved by the US freighter operators? Only time will tell whether a rocket can match their abilities. Aerospace Manufacturing reports.