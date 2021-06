* Jesse Winker hit three home runs on Sunday and the Cincinnati Reds beat their Division Rival St. Louis Cardinals (8-7) in St. Louis. Winker hit the game-winning long ball in ninth inning after homering in the first and second inning. It was his second three-homer game of the season. The Reds swept the four-game series and have won six of their last seven games overall. Cincinnati will have today off before returning to GABP for a 6 game homestand with the Brewers (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) and the Rockies (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). All games available on Classic Hits Radio, 99.3 FM/AM 600 in Paintsville.