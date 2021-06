It has been impossible to ignore just how incredible both Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos have been for the 2021 Cincinnati Reds. Winker’s pair of 3-dinger games have catapulted him to the top of the league’s OPS leaderboards, while Castellanos constant bashing of extra base hits has him right there, too. The two were a huge, huge reason why the Reds just swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a 4-game series in Busch Stadium, something that simply does not happen around these parts.