‘People need to stop giving the cowards the power’: Breaking the cycle of violence
INDIANAPOLIS — Much of the gun violence happening in Indianapolis lately has involved kids caught in the crossfire of shootings. One week ago, a 12-year-old was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting and was eventually taken off life support. A North Central High School senior was the sole survivor of a triple shooting at a downtown hotel on Monday. On Wednesday morning, a young girl was shot in the leg.www.wthr.com