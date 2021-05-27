Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

‘People need to stop giving the cowards the power’: Breaking the cycle of violence

Posted by 
WTHR
WTHR
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — Much of the gun violence happening in Indianapolis lately has involved kids caught in the crossfire of shootings. One week ago, a 12-year-old was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting and was eventually taken off life support. A North Central High School senior was the sole survivor of a triple shooting at a downtown hotel on Monday. On Wednesday morning, a young girl was shot in the leg.

www.wthr.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cycle Of Violence#Cowards#Crime Stoppers#Break The Cycle#Guns#God#School Shootings#North Central High School#Voices Corp#Power Purpose#Juneteenth#Gun Violence#People#Trauma#Kids#Healing#Daughter#Drive#Bed#Sole Survivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Uncovered: Indianapolis women search for answers to cold cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis women have joined a team to help push information about cold cases involving missing and murdered victims. Ashlee Fujawa and Anne Eaglin are co-founders of the interactive website "UNCOVERED." The pair is inviting the public to be part of an online version called Uncovered.com. "We have...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

How IMPD is using 'less lethal' guns to try to save lives

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is stressing its use of less-lethal force in certain situations that have the potential to turn deadly. Monday, an IMPD supervisor at the firearms training facility demonstrated how their "less-lethal launchers" work and explained when they're most effective. Holding up a reconfigured Remington Model 870 shotgun, IMPD...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

2 arrested on drug, gun charges at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested on gun and drug charges Thursday, June 3 at a motel on the east side of Indianapolis. Crime Gun Intelligence Center detectives and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit were led to a motel room in the 2300 block of Post Drive, near Interstate 70 and North Post Road, and found drugs and firearms in plain sight.
Marion County, INPosted by
WTHR

2 arrested for east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two people Saturday accused of robbing a business on the east side. The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue. The first officer who arrived on the scene described the suspects to other officers. Police detained two people near the scene of the crime shortly afterward.
Anderson, INPosted by
WTHR

Woman dead, man injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that killed a woman and injured a man. Police were called to the 1700 block of Nelle Street, near West 17th Street, around 3:20 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots. Police found a 32-year-old man and...
Carmel, INPosted by
WTHR

Carmel police looking for vandalism suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who is wanted for criminal mischief. Police shared photos of the suspect, who allegedly vandalized the Veteran's Way parking garage at 886 Monon Green Blvd., near South Range Line Road and East 126th Street, on Sunday, June 6 shortly before 6 p.m.
Columbus, INPosted by
WTHR

Columbus man incarcerated at Bartholomew County Jail dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. — State police are investigating the death of a Columbus man who was incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail. Police say 47-year-old Gregory Leonard was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the jail. Officers gave medical attention to Leonard and he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

1 dead, 1 injured in separate east side shootings early Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two separate shootings on the city's east side early Monday morning. Just before 1:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 10000 block of Churchill Court, near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Local church creating first-of-its-kind COVID memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis church is creating the first known COVID-19 community memorial to honor people who have died from the virus. The pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church hopes it represents healing after a long, devastating year. Charlotte Lohrenz, who lost her mother to COVID last year, knows how difficult...
Lafayette, INPosted by
WTHR

Lafayette police investigating 49-year-old man's death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a 49-year-old man's death. Police were called to the 2200 block of Schuyler Avenue, near Sagamore Parkway North, on Monday, June 7 around 11 a.m. on a report of a dead man inside the residence. During the search, police found a...