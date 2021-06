CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Stretch your legs and get limber!. After being pushed back to September last year due to the pandemic, the TRI Clear Lake triathlon returns this Saturday morning. The event kicks off at 7:30 with the Olympic race, followed by the Sprint race. Athletes start with a swim from Clear Lake city beach, followed by a 1 or 2 loop bike course along South Shore Drive, and a 3 or 6 mile run along North Shore Drive.