Pittsburgh Pirates: New Mock Draft Has Movement At The Top

Three former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, plus a trade of note. On this date in 1949, the Pirates sent pitcher Kirby Higbe to the New York Giants for infielder Bobby Rhawn and pitcher Ray Poat. Higbe came to the Pirates in 1947 from the Brooklyn Dodgers, owner at the time of a 97-72 career record. He was 34 years old at the time of this Pirates/Giants deal, being used in a limited role for Pittsburgh. He had a 0-2, 13.50 in six relief appearances and one start, throwing 15.1 innings with 37 base runners allowed. Poat was 31 years old at time, in his sixth season in the majors. He didn’t have the track record Higbe had, winning just 22 games in his career. Poat had pitched just two games for the Giants in 1949, allowing six runs in 2.1 innings. Rhawn was 30 years old with 63 games of Major League experience, spread out over three seasons with the Giants. He played three infielder positions, seeing work everywhere but first base.