Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: New Mock Draft Has Movement At The Top

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington observes batting practice before the Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates still do not seem close to making a decision with the first overall pick, with the...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

This Date in Pittsburgh Pirates History: June 6th, A Trade of Note with the New York Giants

Three former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, plus a trade of note. On this date in 1949, the Pirates sent pitcher Kirby Higbe to the New York Giants for infielder Bobby Rhawn and pitcher Ray Poat. Higbe came to the Pirates in 1947 from the Brooklyn Dodgers, owner at the time of a 97-72 career record. He was 34 years old at the time of this Pirates/Giants deal, being used in a limited role for Pittsburgh. He had a 0-2, 13.50 in six relief appearances and one start, throwing 15.1 innings with 37 base runners allowed. Poat was 31 years old at time, in his sixth season in the majors. He didn’t have the track record Higbe had, winning just 22 games in his career. Poat had pitched just two games for the Giants in 1949, allowing six runs in 2.1 innings. Rhawn was 30 years old with 63 games of Major League experience, spread out over three seasons with the Giants. He played three infielder positions, seeing work everywhere but first base.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Four Players Among MLB Trade Rumor’s Top Trade Candidates

MLB Trade Rumors recently released their top 40 trade candidates list going into June. They ranked 4 Pittsburgh Pirates on their list of players. MLB Trade Rumors has recently listed four Pittsburgh Pirates players as part of their top 40 trade candidates going into June. MLB Trade Rumors, a highly frequented site by a good portion of baseball fans, made this list based on the chances they are dealt, and the value they bring to the table. They also take into consideration the number of years they have left on their contract, and the salary owed to them.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Marlins (24-32) and Pittsburgh Pirates (22-34) play the third game of a four-game series at PNC Park Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be thrown at 4:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Marlins vs. Pirates odds with MLB picks and predictions. Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Drop 11th Straight Against Dodgers

Even the stars of this young Pittsburgh Pirates team manages to find ways to make errors that are rarely ever seen, while on their way to another loss against the Dodgers, as they have now lost 11 straight against the boys in blue. Tuesday night Pittsburgh Pirates dropped the first...
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

A Look at the Pirates 2019 Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently added two of their 2019 draft picks to their minor league active rosters, with 13th round pick Chase Murray joining Greensboro yesterday and 20th round pick Jake Snider going to Bradenton on Thursday. It’s a good time to see where the entire 2019 draft group is after losing their first full season to the crazy 2020 campaign.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

New Mock Draft from Fangraphs

Fangraphs released a mock draft on Monday morning with about a month to go before the actual 2021 amateur draft starts. They had Eric Longenhagen and Kevin Goldstein give their opinions on who the Pittsburgh Pirates might take with the first overall pick. Neither was certain how the Pirates would go, which seems to be the consensus opinion that there is no consensus first overall pick yet. They went with prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who has been connected to the Pirates numerous times recently. They also mention prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar and Louisville catcher Henry Davis. Even though we aren’t hearing anything definitive, the group of names connected to them really isn’t changing.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have been able to take advantage of a favorable June schedule so far this month and will hope to keep that going this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since the last time we’ve seen Pittsburgh, they’ve somehow become the butt of jokes at least twice — first for their refusal to step on first base in a play that led to Javier Baez once again getting credit for something he didn’t really do, and then again for their refusal to step on first base during a home run. Their allergy to stepping on first base seems to be a problem, considering it’s literally the first base you should touch on most plays in a baseball game.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Max Muncy A Second Round Pick

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 20: A New Era pillbox Pittsburgh Pirates baseball hat is seen in the dugout during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on July 20, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first pick in the...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Josh Bell homers off old team as Nationals top Pirates

Josh Bell hit a two-run homer against his former team, and the Washington Nationals sent the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to their 10th straight loss, 3-1, on Wednesday. Yan Gomes homered for the second straight game for Washington, which has won four straight and six of eight. Paolo Espino (1-2) pitched...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Endy Rodriguez Showing that Power Potential

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not had a catcher inside their top 30 prospect list in quite some time. They acquired a catching prospect this offseason, and he is already showing why. When the Pittsburgh Pirates made the Joe Musgrove trade, much was made of who they were getting back from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Roansy Contreras Continues to Dominate

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Roansy Contreras had yet another great outing with the Altoona Curve on Tuesday evening. If you’ve followed any of our prospect reports this season you’ll know that Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Roansy Contreras has been covered here a whole bunch. It’s for a good reason too. He’s been flat-out dominant and super exciting to watch at Double-A this season. So far, he’s given up 1 or fewer earned run in five of his seven starts.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Projecting the Future Outfield Alignment

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates makes a catch during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals of game one of a doubleheader at PNC Park on September 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates have a...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Slide Continues as Team is Swept by Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Luis Garcia #2 of the Washington Nationals beats the tag of Chase De Jong #37 of the Pittsburgh Pirates on an infield single during the fourth inning at Nationals Park on June 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) The woes and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Current MLB Players to Build Around

Most of the Pittsburgh Pirates top talents are still prospects, but what current MLB players could they build around?. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of young players coming up through the minors. Most of their core pieces are still prospects, but one’s that we should slowly start to see come up across this year and next year. But just because many of their potential core players are still in the minors doesn’t mean they are without any pieces in the Major Leagues they should consider building blocks.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Team Should Pass on Del Castillo

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of the field in the fifth inning during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on September 6, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) With all the attention on the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
MLBchatsports.com

Forgotten Pittsburgh Pirates: Pitcher Joe Beimel

PITTSBURGH - JULY 24: Joe Beimel #97 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the St Louis Cardinals during the game on July 24, 2011 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Former Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Joe Beimel is a bit of a forgotten name, but could...