Family to Receive $35,000 Settlement After Officers Strip-Searched Teen in Public

The City of Baton Rouge has agreed to pay $35,000 to the family of a teen who was strip-searched by officers during a traffic stop. According to The Advocate, the incident occurred on Jan. 1, 2020, when Sgt. Ken Camallo stopped the 16-year-old, his 23-year-old brother Clarence Green, and a woman named Kayleen Butler, who was behind the wheel. Camallo said he was conducting “an investigatory stop … based on suspicious driving in a high crime area.” He also claimed he had spotted the car a “known drug house,” and had smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle during the stop.