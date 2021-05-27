Cancel
Louisiana State

4 Most Dangerous Cities in Louisiana

Bermix Studio/Unsplash

The coronavirus epidemic has wreaked havoc on society, causing everything from economic hardship and high unemployment to school disruptions and devastating public health impacts. Even before stay-at-home orders were issued in many localities and huge numbers of confirmed illnesses, there was a dramatic decline in reported rates for practically all sorts of crime.

In the months following the initial lockdowns, as individuals adjusted to the new normal and localities began to remove COVID-related restrictions, crime rates in the United States continued to follow radically different patterns than in prior years. However, depending on the sort of crime, the impact has varied, and there have been significant exceptions: Homicides and shootings are at an all-time high, despite overall crime rates being lower than in prior years.

Detroit, Michigan remains the most unsafe city in the United States, according to a new study from Neighbor Scout. This research evaluated all of America's cities with populations greater than 25,000 people based on the number of crimes per 1,000 persons.

There are a few cities in Louisiana with extremely high crime rates. Four cities from Louisiana made it into the Top 100 most dangerous cities in the United States in the most recent edition of the study. You'll find a list of all of them here, along with detailed numbers.

One thing I'd want to point out first is that all of these cities have some really safe and decent neighborhoods. As a result, it is highly dependent on where you live. So, if you reside in one of those five cities, please don't panic out too soon:

1st Place: Monroe, LA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 17.9

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 55

2nd Place: Alexandria, LA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 15.8

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 63

3rd Place: New Orleans, LA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 11.6

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 86

4th Place: Baton Rouge, LA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 9.5

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 105

I hope you liked this shortlist of the 4 most dangerous cities in Lousiana. Please let me know in the comments what your experiences are with those areas. Have lived in one of those on did felt unsafe or did everything turned out to be just fine for you? I'm looking forward to reading form you.

Source:

https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/blog/top100dangerous

https://econofact.org/crime-in-the-time-of-covid

