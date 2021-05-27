Yes, Xochitl Gomez Is Leaving The Baby-Sitters Club, But It's For a Very Cool Opportunity

Phoebe Dynevor, aka Daphne Bridgerton, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to talk about how she almost gave up acting, and what to expect from Bridgerton's second season. She told Fallon that prior to filming Bridgerton, "I had been living in LA for about nine months, and I was kind of at that point where I was ready to go home, and sort of throw in the towel and see the fam for a bit. Then I got a call saying, 'Can you come in and read with Regé next week?' And I was like, 'Well that's annoying, because I've gotta move my flight.' . . . And then the next day they were like, 'Netflix will pay for your flight back to London because you've gotta be in rehearsals on Monday.'"