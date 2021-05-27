Cancel
Yes, Xochitl Gomez Is Leaving The Baby-Sitters Club, But It's For a Very Cool Opportunity

All babysitters know you shouldn't cry over spilled milk, and that logic applies to another situation as well — when one of your favorite actresses leaves one of your favorite shows. Xochitl Gomez, who played Dawn (one of the best characters from the show and the books, IMO) in season one of The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix, is officially leaving the show! But don't worry, she will still be on the screen. Instead of keeping kids safe, she'll be keeping people safe as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

