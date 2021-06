Ice-T has always been incredibly proud of his now 21-year run as Detective Odafin Tutuola on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and he's never hesitated to defend it. Most notably, he's stepped in to condemn former Presidents for misappropriating the name and advocated for black empowerment and black stories on the show. Fans know not to get in between the actor and his show, but one critic made that embarrassing mistake this week. After the critic, journalist Lauren Wolfe, tweeted: "how is it that Ice-T never gets any better on SVU?", the actor quickly delivered a flaming response with "how is it that your **** smells worst every day?"