The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here! That’s right, it’s time for the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct! The lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has once again shut down the E3 show floor, but Nintendo’s still holding an online presentation. It all kicks off at 9:00 am Pacific/noon Eastern and 5:00 pm for our readers in the UK. We’ll be covering all of the exciting news as it breaks, and you can watch along with us by clicking the embedded livestream below!