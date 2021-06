PANAMA CITY BEACH — A recently fired Panama City Beach city manager has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging it misused taxpayer money to upgrade a private park. In a recent Panama City Beach City Council meeting, it was announced that former City Manager Tony O'Rourke had filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Beach. It also was then that Michael Hantman, a partner with law firm Holland & Knight, presented the findings of an internal investigation that PCB hired his firm to conduct, which was sparked by O'Rourke's initial whistleblower complaints months earlier.