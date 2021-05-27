Cancel
Mary J. Blige Is Set To Be Inducted Into The Apollo Walk Of Fame

By Krista B.
wbls.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is will be going into the Apollo Walk of Fame on Friday, May 28th, where she will be joining other legends such as Gladys Knight and the Pips, Ella Fitzgerald, Patti LaBelle, Quincy Jones, and so many more. The Root reports, The Apollo will unveil...

www.wbls.com
