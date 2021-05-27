Mary J. Blige Is Set To Be Inducted Into The Apollo Walk Of Fame

Although Mariah Carey is no longer listed among the roster of artists on Roc Nation’s website, the multiple Grammy award winning songstress denies reports that she and Jay-Z departed ways following an “explosive” meeting. Insisting that things are still good between her and the business mogul, Carey posted on Twitter, “The only explosive situation I’d ever get into with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song Heartbreaker. To the people who make up these lies! Say Poof! Vamoose!” A source close to the situation reportedly said, “Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms.”…..