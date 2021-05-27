HCC honors students’ academic achievements

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Community College would like to recognize students from the 2020-21 academic year who have earned competitive and special program awards. Recipients of the competitive awards included Jessica J. Daubert, of Waynesboro, Pa., and Christina M. Metcalfe, of Mercersburg, Pa., for the All-Maryland Community College Academic Team – Transfer Pathway Award; Willard J. Hammerman, of Boonsboro, and Brenda J. Taylor, of Hagerstown, for the All-Maryland Community College Academic Team – Workforce Pathway Award; Joshua E. James, of Hagerstown, and Alison N. Wigfield, of Williamsport, for the Award for Personal and Professional Growth in Nursing; Dharma Bhatt, of Hagerstown, for the Campus Leadership Award; Kirsten A. Barnhart, of Big Pool, for the HCC Alumni Association Life Membership Award, Student Government Association Award, and Commendation for Academic Excellence in Mathematics and Science, Biology; Kristin N. Tindal, of Hagerstown, for the College Community Service Award; Tina Z. Akondeng-Azise, of Hagerstown, for Phi Theta Kappa Award; Ayman Motoda, of Hagerstown, for Outstanding STEMM Technical Middle College Graduate, and Commendation for Academic Excellence in Mathematics and Science for Physics; Madeleine J. Davis, of Boonsboro, for the David Wayne Moser Memorial Award, and Robinwood Players Drama Award; Donamarie D. Pesebre, of Clarksburg, for the Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Award; Victor L. Cline, of Hagerstown, for the Maryland Society of Radiologic Technologists Ted Lynch Award;