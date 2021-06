One of the best things you can do to keep your baby’s skin baby soft… apply sunscreen! Many parents don’t realize that while the burning UVB rays may only be strong when the sun is shining, UVA (the aging and cancer-causing rays) are strong year-round. It’s therefore important to start good habits of daily sunscreen application early, and certainly as soon as your baby is getting significant sun exposure. “SPF is a good idea anytime babies are in the sun, including in the winter,” says Kim Walls, founder of BEB Organic. “Often people associate the need for sunscreen with heat, but the sun can burn the skin even on a cold day. A single bad sunburn increases the risk of skin cancer for the rest of a baby’s life.”